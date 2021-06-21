Legacy has launched community high school memorial pages. Legacy’s community pages gather obituaries for people associated with a specific high school (and soon other groups of interest, like veterans and universities, says Legacy). Readers will be able to find obituaries for their classmates, coaches, teachers and students, no matter when they were published.
Legacy cites the fact that audience attention is fractured these days. Legacy’s current analyses estimate that less than 50% of local deaths on average are published as obits in a newspaper.
The pages feature a newspaper’s logo and branding, prominent links to the paper’s obit homepage and notification options for page updates.
“We developed our community memorial pages in a partner-centric ecosystem,” says Ernie Roth, general manager of newspapers at Legacy. “Our product team really challenged themselves to create a broad network that adds additional traffic and value for newspapers at every step.”