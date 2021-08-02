The Lincoln Journal Star (Nebraska) is moving. Following a time when staff will work either from home or in a temporary spot, the paper will relocate to new offices in the Telegraph District, says the paper. Aug. 13 will be the final day at 926 P St., the facility where the paper has been for 70 years.
Trinitas Ventures is buying the 926 P St. building and plans to knock it down to build an apartment building, the paper said.
The Journal Star sold its production facility at Ninth and Q streets to Drury Development in spring 2020. The company constructs Drury and Pear Tree Inn hotels. It has not made its plans for the site public.
Lee Enterprises owns the paper.