The Google News Initiative, in partnership with the Local Media Consortium, announced the publication of the GNI Advertising Revenue Playbook, a guide for small and midsize news organizations on how to monetize web content and grow digital advertising revenue, says a press release from LMC. This is one of the pillars of GNI’s Digital Growth Program, which also includes audience development, reader revenue, data and product.
The playbook is designed to instruct both publishers who do not yet have a digital advertising business or would like to better understand the basics of programmatic advertising and those who already have a digital advertising business but are looking for ways to improve their strategies or gain new insights to improve revenue.
“Digital advertising is a great way for local publishers and broadcasters to increase their revenue, but many do not have the resources or know-how to get started or maximize their digital ad revenue,” said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC.