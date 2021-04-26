manroland Goss forecasts a significant increase in incoming orders, especially for new web offset presses, and a further stabilization of profitability for 2021.
With the acquisition of Thallo packaging printing tech, the company adds to its range of packaging printing solutions along with Varioman.
Varioman and Thallo and other solutions were presented by manroland Goss at the virtual.drupa trade show.
For the manroland Goss Group, the 2020 financial year was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the order situation in the service business remained largely stable, incoming orders for new printing systems fell below expectations.
Overall, sales of 220 million euros ($266 million) and positive earnings before interest and taxes of 3.2 million euros ($3.9 million) were achieved. Net debt improved by 7.5 million euros ($9.1 million) compared to the previous year.
manroland Goss continues to demonstrate a solid financial and capital structure, says the company. This is also supported by the shareholders L. Possehl, Lubeck and American Industrial Partners, New York.