Mason Slaine, ex-CEO of Thomson Financial, has purchased a 7% stake in Tribune Publishing, the Chicago Tribune reported. With the buy, the Florida-based Slaine is the third-largest shareholder in the company.
Tribune Publishing’s stock closed at an all-time low of $5.50 per share last Wednesday, and Slaine may be looking to add to his buy, the paper said.
“I like the business,” Slaine said. "I think it’s an opportunity to be an investor at a good price and participate. I’ll probably buy more if the stock stays cheap.”
Slaine laid out nearly $14 million to purchase 1.58 million shares of Tribune Publishing stock between Feb. 3 and March 17, according to an SEC filing.
