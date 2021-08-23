Magazine and catalog delivery network Doorfront Direct says McClatchy has joined the network and begun weekly delivery.
“As we continue our focus on better-serving our customers, Doorfront Direct is a natural fit for our markets,” said Dan Schaub, vice president, supply chain operations at McClatchy.
“We are thrilled to be working with the McClatchy team,” said Randall Brant, executive director of Doorfront Direct. “We’ve launched 10 markets in July, and we’ll be phasing in others during the remainder of the year.”
“With these new markets, we’ll have more than 60 markets participating. Plus, we are adding more magazine titles and catalogs, so the volume for each affiliate will grow,” Brant added.
As an affiliate of Doorfront Direct, McClatchy’s local distributors are delivering national monthly magazines to local readers with their home-delivery carrier force, the same independent contractors who deliver the daily paper.