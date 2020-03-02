McClatchy’s New Ventures Lab aims to move by the end of April, reports the McClatchy-owned Sacramento Bee.
The lab’s leased space is in downtown Sacramento, at 401 I St., in the city-owned Sacramento Valley Station at the Railyards. The move is tied to the company’s Chapter 11 filing done in February.
“We are relocating NVL to McClatchy’s headquarters and The Sacramento Bee building to consolidate our real estate footprint and operate smarter and more efficiently,” Jeanne Segal, McClatchy’s director of communications, told the paper.
A bankruptcy court will hear a motion on ending the New Ventures Lab lease March 25.
