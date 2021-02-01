The financial distress threatening the future of the local news industry is now a pervasive concern of those working in the media business, and few of them see ad revenue as the best path forward, according to a new survey by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.
Asked to rate their concern about the future sustainability of local news, 81.2% said they were very concerned and 17.7 were somewhat concerned. Only 1% were not at all concerned.
The highest concern was expressed by people working for newspapers (86.7% very concerned) and digital-only outlets (84.5% very concerned).
“I think one of the problems for a number of years was that local news organizations were in a bit of denial about the extent of the problem. Now they’re in no denial,” said Tim Franklin, Medill senior associate dean and John M. Mutz Chair in Local News. “These numbers show everybody gets it. There needs to be a reinvention of local news.”
The Medill Media Industry Survey of nearly 1,400 members of the U.S. news media was conducted by Associate Professor Stephanie Edgerly of the Medill School.