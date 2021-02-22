Bipartisan members of Congress plan to introduce a bill soon aimed at making it less difficult for smaller news outlets to together negotiate deals with Facebook and other Big Tech companies, Reuters reported.
The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law is holding a series of hearings starting this week to consider legislative proposals to address the rise and abuse of market power online and to modernize the antitrust laws, says a press release from Ken Buck, the ranking Republican on the committee. The first hearing, entitled, “Reviving Competition, Part 1: Proposals to Address Gatekeeper Power and Lower Barriers to Entry Online,” will take place on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. E.T.
Among topics: addressing the rise, entrenchment, and abuse of gatekeeper power; lowering barriers to entry; and ensuring the survival of trustworthy sources of news online, according to the press release.