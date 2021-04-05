MNI Targeted Media (MNI), a division of the Meredith Corporation and its media strategy and buying company, has launched a proprietary bookazine cover wrap advertising format, serving as an extension of its targeted cover wrap advertising offerings to bookazines produced by Meredith Premium Publishing.
Bookazines fuse together the format of a book and magazine to provide readers with a collectors’ item with insight into a single topic, as CNN explains. In recent years, publishers have turned to bookazines for a more relevant and cost-effective print solution, says a news release from MNI Targeted Media.
Leveraging its bookazine cover wrap format, MNI launched Reimagine, a branded cover wrap campaign. MNI will promote its programmatic media buying platform, MNIx, using its new bookazine cover wrap format on Cooking Light, Life and Essence.