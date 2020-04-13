Meredith is launching two magazines, the New York Post reported. They are women’s personal finance magazine Millie and a publication with Food Network chef Ayesha Curry, wife of the NBA’s Stephen Curry, called Sweet July. Sweet July will be a newsstand title and a million copies of Millie were to be mailed last week to subscribers to Real Simple.
The launch of the publications is happening in spite of the coronavirus crisis.
The magazines are planned to be quarterly, the Post says.
