Chicago-based Metric Media has bought the Mount Vernon News (Ohio), the paper announced Aug. 2. https://mountvernonnews.com/local-news/2020/08/02/mount-vernon-news-under-new-leadership/
Metric Media publishes more than 1,200 business news and regional web sites. The Mount Vernon paper represents Metric Media’s first buy of an existing print title, the paper said.
The paper plans to update its print look and add new features and pages.
The Culbertson family started today’s Mount Vernon News with a merger of two papers in 1939. Kay Culbertson has been publisher since 1992. She and Assistant Publisher Liz Lutwick will stay with the company in consulting roles, the paper said.