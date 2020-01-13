Metro Boston, a free daily started in 2001, has closed, the Boston Business Journal
“After 19 years in Boston, we are sad to announce the closure of Metro Boston, effective today,” publishers Ed Abrams and Susan Peiffer wrote in a message to readers, according to Boston.com.
The New York Post reported in early January that the New York-based Schneps Media bought the paper’s two sister publications — Metro New York and Metro Philadelphia.
Metro New York was subsequently joined with another daily to create amNewYork Metro.
“We no longer have access to centralized resources, and a difficult decision had to be made,” Abrams and Peiffer wrote.
The commuter paper had daily circulation of 50,000 for its Monday–Thursday editions, according to The Boston Globe, which partly owned the paper until 2013.
Mayor Marty Walsh dubbed the shuttering “a loss for the Boston community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.