Media conferences are starting back up. One of the first to reemerge is the Metro Production Conference, June 3–6 at the Saddlebrook Conference Center in Wesley Chapel, Florida. 
The primary focus at the 2021 conference will be dealing with challenging issues in today’s printing industry, including plant consolidations and production continuity through a natural disaster, a pandemic, energy interruptions, supply chain shortages, etc. 
The opening speaker is John Jordan, managing director of Crisis Management Associates. His opening presentation is titled "The COVID-19 Pandemic: Where do we go from here?" He will offer another presentation, titled "The New Normal: How the COVID-19 Pandemic is Changing the World."
Also presenting are Ron Sams of manroland/Goss; Tom Loesch of imPRESSions Worldwide; Keith Hockenberry of The Network; Mike McGready of NELA; and Ron Ehrhardt of DCOS Automation.
MPC registration is open. The MPC is free to print production delegates.