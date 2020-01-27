The Miami Herald Media Company is moving its printing operations from Doral to Broward County in spring, the Herald reported.
In late April, the South Florida Sun Sentinel will start printing the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald at its Deerfield Beach plant, the Miami Herald reported.
Seventy workers, around half fulltime, will lose their positions, said Aminda Marques Gonzalez, president, publisher and executive editor of the papers, the Herald reported. The Sun Sentinel may bring on as many as 18 Herald employees to help cover the jobs handling the papers and other products.
McClatchy owns the Herald.
The company relocated from its downtown Miami headquarters in 2013, and the papers have been handled at the Doral site since.
The Doral plant was constructed in 2012 and 2013 and sits adjacent to the Miami Herald Media Company’s headquarters on 91st Ave., the paper says. In 2016, the printing press building was sold for nearly $14 million to McClatchy’s pension plan.
McClatchy is in talks with the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. over pension obligations. McClatchy skipped a $12 million debt-interest payment due Jan. 15. The company also missed a pension payment.
