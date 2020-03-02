The St. Joseph News-Press (Missouri) is cutting its days of print to four, the paper announced. The paper has been printing seven days a week.
The paper will continue to publish seven days a week online and in its e-edition. “We’re not abandoning print, we’re evolving the business model,” said Stacey Hill, chief operating officer for News-Press & Gazette Company, owner of the paper.
