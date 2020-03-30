Monadnock Paper Mills and AmerLink Paper Sales, a privately-held sales agency company representing specialty paper and board mills, have formed a strategic partnership, the companies announced.
“Our collaboration will bring unique and sustainable products to the market,” said Lisa Taylor, vice president of sales and marketing at Monadnock.
The partnership’s first collaborative project resulted in Envi PC 100 Coated One and Two Side (C1S & C2S) Folding Boxboard made with FSC certified 100 percent post-consumer waste recycled fiber.
Pennsylvania-based AmerLink Paper Sales was founded in 2002. Monadnock Paper Mills was founded in 1819 and is based in Bennington, New Hampshire.
