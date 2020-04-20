• Twitter cut support for BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” morning show on the social platform, Variety reports. BuzzFeed has stopped the show and has laid off program staff.
• The Boston Globe has launched a tribute campaign to the region and its residents to thank essential workers and healthcare workers, the paper announced. Boston Is Still Running, an ode to Marathon Monday and what it means to the region, features print, digital and video messages that will take over the homepages of Boston.com and Globe.com from April 17 to April 20. On Sunday and Monday, the paper will have full pages for readers to customize thank you signs showing support for their community. The Boston Marathon has been rescheduled for September 14.
• Starting April 28, the Sharon Herald (Pennsylvania) will begin a five-day-a-week publishing schedule and cease producing Tuesday and Sunday papers, the paper announced. The Saturday paper will serve as the weekend edition. Readers will have access to the paper’s news, features, sports, comics, puzzles, advertisements and other print content Tuesday and all weekdays through the paper’s e-edition. Community Newspaper Holdings owns the paper.
• Starting May 5, the News Record (Gillette, Wyoming) will print only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The issues will be mailed, the paper says. The paper will still publish a daily news product online.
• Valence Media planned to cut more than a third of the newsroom positions at its Hollywood Reporter and Billboard publications, the New York Post reported. Around 35 percent of the company’s newsrooms were slated for cuts, a source told the Post. The cuts will hit the publications’ corporate management and advertising people and then involve the whole company, which includes Dick Clark Productions.
• Facebook is looking at how coronavirus is changing the way publishers ask for reader support. On March 30 the social media giant announced an additional $100 million investment to support the news industry — $25 million in emergency grant funding for local news through the Facebook Journalism Project and $75 million in additional marketing spend to move money over to news organizations around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.