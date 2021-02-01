• Gannett intends to sell The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa) building, the paper reports. The building is one of some 160 buildings Gannett owns that are up for sale, says the paper.
• The marketing and ad functions of four Pennsylvania papers are being merged. The Observer-Reporter, The Almanac, the Greene County Messenger and Herald-Standard in Uniontown are owned by West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers.
• The Telegraph Herald (Dubuque, Iowa) moved its printing to Woodward Printing Services in Platteville, Wisconsin. The move ushered in a new size for the Telegraph Herald, around 4 inches shorter and a little bit wider, the paper said.