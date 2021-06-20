• Apple Daily, a Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper, will have to close "in a matter of days" an adviser to owner Jimmy Lai told Reuters. Authorities have frozen billionaire Lai’s assets and Lai is in jail. The paper’s chief editor and chief executive are also in jail. Next Digital, founded by Lai, publishes the paper.
• Conde Nast has agreed to its first contract with unionized employees at the New Yorker, music website Pitchfork and tech pub Ars Technica, preventing a strike, The Wall Street Journal reports. This month, Conde Nast staff had picketed outside the New York home of Global Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour.
• The New York Times won’t be purchasing Athletic, The Information reported.
• The Cass County Democrat-Missourian (Harrisonville, Missouri) is stopping publication of its weekly paper, The Kansas City Star reported. Its last edition will be out June 25. McClatchy bought the paper in 2006.
• TBO Printing and Publishing (TBO) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, installed two manroland Goss Cromoman presses on May 31 to establish a textbook production facility for East Africa, says manroland Goss.
• Cottrell Printing recently installed Agfa's Anapurna H2500i LED Hybrid wide-format press and a Colex cutter. Cottrell serves Centennial, Colorado, and Metro Denver.