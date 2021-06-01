• Monday saw the last shift for the printing press operated by Sun Media Group, the Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine) reported. The group has consolidated its print and distribution at a South Portland site. The newsroom, advertising, circulation and customer service staff will go on working in the building at 104 Park St. in Lewiston.
• The New York Times may buy The Athletic, sources tell Axios, which itself had been reported as in negotiations to merge with The Athletic.
• Canada wants to make YouTube, TikTok and other sites spotlight more of Canada’s creators, The Wall Street Journal reports. Law experts call the move among the “most aggressive internet regulations yet from a Western country,” says WSJ.
• Koenig & Bauer has announced a “moderate price adjustment” for its entire product portfolio. “The reduced availability of raw materials such as copper, plastics, additives, sheet metal and wood, and higher shipping and logistics costs require an adjustment in prices,” says a news release on the matter. The release also cited the global chip shortage.