• Axel Springer and Facebook have agreed on a joint global cooperation aimed mainly at distribution. Content produced by Axel Springer is to be increasingly distributed in various Facebook offerings, including Facebook News, says Axel Springer.
• Belgium-based Agfa and Hybrid Software are partnering. Agfa announced that it plans to expand its cooperation with Hybrid parent Global Graphics group beyond RIP technology.
• WAN-IFRA has moved the dates of its World News Media Congress in Taipei, Taiwan, from Sept. 28–30 to Dec. 1–3, 2021.
• The next edition of Pack Print International, a packaging and printing exhibition, will be postponed to Feb. 9–12, 2022, at BITEC in Bangkok, Thailand. The move to next year from the original September 2021 dates will allow for optimum international participation, says organizer Messe Dusseldorf.