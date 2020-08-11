• Lee, The New York Times Company, Gannett and Tribune Publishing released quarterly earnings reports last week.
https://lee.net/financial/lee-enterprises-reports-third-quarter-results/pdf_e3aa5a8c-d76c-11ea-b5f4-17e2e071e25a.html
https://nytco-assets.nytimes.com/2020/08/NYT-Press-Release-6.28.2020-Final-for-posting.pdf
https://s1.q4cdn.com/307481213/files/doc_financials/2020/q2/GCI-Q2-2020-EX-99.1-Earnings-Release-vFINAL.pdf
https://investor.tribpub.com/news-releases/news-release-details/tribune-publishing-reports-second-quarter-2020-results
• The New York Times posted its best-ever results for new digital subscriptions and for the first time in its history total digital revenue exceeded print revenue, the company said in its latest earnings report.
• The Daily Herald (Arlington, Illinois) says it’s back to normal production after suffering a “sophisticated cyberattack” that the paper’s editor said started July 21. In a note to readers, Editor John Lampinen said the paper worked with several cyber security experts in resolving the issue. Paddock Publications owns the paper.
• The jobs of Publisher Karen Morris, Sales Manager Candy Scutt and Sales Executive Cheryl Maslyn were cut at The Chronicle-Express (Penn Yan, New York), the paper reported. Gannett owns the paper. https://www.chronicle-express.com/news/20200805/chronicle-express-publisher-sales-staff-terminated
• Around a third of jobs, some 115, at the London Evening Standard will be cut, according to people briefed on the plan, the Financial Times reported. Evgeny Lebedev owns the paper. https://www.ft.com/content/6b69006f-87e8-4180-9b26-b3ed05996176
• Fujifilm Canada has a new agreement that establishes Focus Pre-Press Systems as a distributor of Fujifilm, covering sales in Western Canada. https://www.fujifilm.ca/press/news/display_news?newsID=881844
• On Aug. 10, the Tri-City Herald is relocating from downtown Kennewick to south Kennewick (Washington state), the paper says. McClatchy owns the paper. https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/article244127142.html
• Cox Automotive has cut some 1,600 positions in the U.S. and Canada, Auto Remarketing reported. https://www.autoremarketing.com/wholesale/cox-automotive-cuts-approximately-1600-positions-us-canada