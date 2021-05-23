• The American Forest & Paper Association has released its April 2021 Printing-Writing Monthly report. According to the report, total printing-writing paper shipments decreased three percent in April compared to April 2020. U.S. purchases of total printing-writing papers decreased six percent in April compared to the same month last year. Total printing-writing paper inventory levels decreased two percent when compared to March 2021.
• Conde Nast and Verizon Media have made a deal where Conde Nast will produce videos for Yahoo sites, Adweek reports. Earlier this month it was announced that parent company Verizon is selling Verizon Media to equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.