The NewsGuild-CWA has reported some recent moves to unionize.
On Feb. 24, journalists at the Austin American-Statesman voted 36-12 in favor of forming the Austin NewsGuild, the NewsGuild says.
Journalists at the Southern California News Group announced plans to unionize at 11 daily newspapers and more than a dozen weekly publications across four counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, the NewsGuild says.
The SCNG is owned by Alden Global Capital’s MediaNews Group.
In other union news, The Toledo News Guild, which represents journalists employed at The Blade, filed a lawsuit based on union claims management was insisting on unsafe bargaining practices during the coronavirus pandemic, WTOL reports