Naviga has acquired Miles 33, a U.K.-headquartered supplier of software to media, corporate and agency customers in 29 countries.
“We’re excited to welcome Miles 33 and its customers to the Naviga family,” said Scott Roessler, CEO of Naviga. “Miles 33’s patented technology combined with Naviga’s Content Engagement Platform will further advance the capabilities available to publishing teams operating in today’s complex environment and allow those teams to use a single and unified platform to drive audience engagement, advertising sales, content management and digital media commerce.”
This acquisition expands Naviga’s global presence in the United Kingdom, Benelux, Italy, and the Asia Pacific region.
Naviga, a provider of software and services for media-rich industries, is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, and has regional offices around the world.