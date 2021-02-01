The new Corporation for New Jersey Local Media has an agreement with the New Jersey Hills Media Group to work together to convert the group’s 14 weeklies to nonprofit ownership under the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media.
CNJLM is a registered New Jersey nonprofit corporation operating under the aegis of the non-profit Community Foundation of New Jersey.
This will be the first conversion of an established weekly newspaper group to non-profit ownership in the country and the first such project supported by a community-based fundraising effort, says the CNJLM website. Upon completion of the transition, the New Jersey Hills Media Group will be the biggest weekly newspaper under non-profit ownership in the nation, covering 52 municipalities, says a press release on the move.
The weekly papers serve Morris, Somerset, Essex and Hunterdon counties.
Liz Parker and Steve Parker are co-owners of the New Jersey Hills Media Group.
CNJLM Executive Director Amanda Richardson and Founding Chair Nic Platt announced that they would launch a community fund-raising drive with a $500,000 goal on CNJLM’s website at www.newsweneed.org to generate revenue, the Bernardsville News reported.
“Non-profit newspapers as large as the Philadelphia Inquirer and as small as Montclair Local have demonstrated the benefits of a non-profit model that supplements traditional newspaper advertising and subscription revenue with grants, events and charitable contributions to fund robust local journalism that enhances civic engagement and builds stronger communities,” said Platt, according to the paper.