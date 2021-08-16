David Syre is funding a new local paper and digital news site for Whatcom County (Washington), writes Brier Dudley, Seattle Times editor. https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/new-local-newspaper-emerges-in-bellingham/
The paper, which is not yet named, will start in January with a weekly print edition and online material daily, writes Dudley. Syre has brought on Ron Judd as executive editor.
“Both Judd and Syre said they respect The Bellingham Herald, the local daily, and want it to succeed. But that paper, now part of a hedge-fund-owned chain, has downsized, dropped Saturday editions and covers less local news,” writes Dudley.
Syre has worked as a lawyer, entrepreneur, developer and now an artist, says Dudley. His family runs a lumber business.