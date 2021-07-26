The New York Times announced the first speaker line-up for The New York Times Climate Hub, a week of programming featuring live journalism and thought leadership on climate change to be held alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, this November.
Headline speakers including co-founder of Malala Fund Malala Yousafzai, chair of The Elders Mary Robinson, author and philosopher Roman Krznaric and fashion designer Stella McCartney will join more than 150 contributors including climate strategists, innovators and leaders of industry, alongside journalists from The New York Times who will host lectures, discussions and workshops as part of the program, ranging from community and policy action to the impact of individual efforts on climate change.