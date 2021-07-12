News Corp has shut down aggregation site Knewz. The site was aimed at being an alternative to Google News and other aggregators and providers.
This last spring News Corp made a deal with Google to license content. Facebook also made a deal with News Corp.
“We started Knewz as an experiment in news aggregation because we wanted to gather a diverse range of quality journalism, to highlight all sides of every story and to protect and project provenance. We certainly had provenance, but not profits, and so we bid Knewz farewell. Thank you to the millions of Knewz users who saw the value of the service and supported our mission,” says a statement at the site.
The project served as a proving ground for editorial, aggregation and mobile app software, said a further statement from News Corp.
Verge and The Wall Street Journal, owned by News Corp, have more on the closure.