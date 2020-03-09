The News Leaders Association has canceled its 2020 annual conference, Poynter reported. The event had been penciled in for Nashville in the fall. The cancellation was decided on before coronavirus became an issue, Poynter says.
The NLA is moving the event to spring 2021. The location and date are not yet set.
The group was created through a merger of the American Society of News Editors and Associated Press Media Editors. The merger is still being completed, Poynter said.
“We are still in the midst of a search for a new executive director,” Michael Days, the group’s chairman, told Poynter.
