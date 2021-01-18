The News Media Alliance and the National Newspaper Association have joined a legal challenge of an order by the Postal Regulatory Commission that would, says the News Media Alliance, effectively eliminate a congressionally-mandated limit on postal rate increases for periodicals and marketing mail, which since 2006 has required postal rate increases to remain within a statutory price cap tied to the Consumer Price Index.
Under the new rate-setting system, the U.S. Postal Service will be able to increase the postage assessed to newspapers by roughly 9 percent annually over the next five years, says the News Media Alliance. “Rate changes of this magnitude would be unsustainable for newspapers and could force small market and community newspapers to close their doors,” the organization says.