Below are some coronavirus-related headlines News & Tech sent in updates last week.
• Gannett has announced furloughs and pay cuts in response to the epidemic. In memos to staff, CEO Paul Bascobert and USA Today Publisher and President of News Maribel Wadsworth told employees that reporters and editors who earn upwards of $38,000 a year will take a week of unpaid furlough in April, May and June, The Washington Post reported. Executives will see a 25% pay cut and Bascobert will take no pay during the time of the furloughs and pay cuts. Gannett expects its revenue to decline considerably during the crisis, Bascobert’s memo said. Direct sold advertising has slowed and many businesses have paused their marketing, the memo said. “On the other hand, we have small businesses that are partnering with us to quickly build their online presence. We’re also seeing a spike in our digital traffic and online subscriptions as readers turn to us as a trusted source for information,” he wrote. Gannett will see some permanent cuts during this period as well, the memo said.
• Gannett is suspending its dividend and undertaking a slew of cost cuts, a company press release said. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005168/en/Gannett-Announces-Business-Response-COVID-19
• Lee Enterprises announced that all its workers would see their pay cut or need to take furloughs, Poynter reported. “The sacrifices we make now will minimize the long-term damage the pandemic could have on our business,” CEO Kevin Mowbray said in a note to staff. Lee's executives will take a 20% cut in pay in the third quarter. Lee recently completed its acquisition of BH Media Group’s publications and The Buffalo News. https://www.poynter.org/business-work/2020/lee-enterprises-announces-pay-cuts-and-furloughs/
• Starting April 6, The Tampa Bay Times will temporarily provide print editions on Sundays and Wednesdays only, the paper announced. Sunday and Wednesday are the paper’s biggest circulation days. The paper will still do e-editions on those days. https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2020/03/30/tampa-bay-times-adopts-temporary-sunday-wednesday-print-schedule-due-to-coronavirus/
• Printing Industries of America (PIA) and its affiliates have joined forces with the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) and NAPCO Media to launch a resource channel dedicated to providing the printing and graphic communications industry with up-to-the-minute news and resources on COVID-19. https://www.piworld.com/extension/covid-19/?utm_source=getresponse&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pia_main&utm_content=RELEASE%3A+PIA+Joins+SGIA+and+NAPCO+Media+to+Launch++COVID-19+Resource+Channel
• With demand for news high around the country, McClatchy is restoring paywalls on some coronavirus stories, Axios reported. "With a lower paywall we're missing opportunities to convert drive-by readers into subscribers," Vice President of News Kristin Roberts told Axios. https://www.axios.com/mcclatchy-coronavirus-paywalls-subscriptions-bfdafdb0-6077-4cba-bd51-0fc84b904d82.html
• EO Media Group, the parent company of more than a dozen newspapers in Oregon and Washington, announced March 25 that it’s cutting staff by 47, the Bulletin of Bend reported. https://www.bendbulletin.com/coronavirus/bulletin-parent-company-announces-layoffs-in-wake-of-virus-fallout/article_d566083a-6eea-11ea-a399-ebfdbdec0bcb.html
• The Portland Mercury, the Portland Observer, Portland Monthly and Street Roots have put on hold or delayed upcoming issues, while Willamette Week cut its print run in half, The Oregonian reported. At least one person was cut from The Independent, a Rhode Island weekly, WPRI reported. The Isthmus in Madison, Wisconsin, said it will stop producing for an undetermined amount of time. https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2020/04/oregon-newspapers-stop-printing-cut-jobs-and-hours-amid-coronavirus-crisis.html
• The Plain Dealer (Cleveland) announced the cutting of 22 newsroom employees. https://www.cleveland.com/news/2020/03/staff-cuts-in-the-plain-dealer-newsroom-announced-as-industry-financial-pressures-grow.html
• The Sun Chronicle (Attleboro, Massachusetts) has seen layoffs, WPRI reported. The TV station didn’t specify the number of cuts. The weekly Providence Business News said it will temporarily stop its print edition, WPRI said. https://www.wpri.com/health/coronavirus/layoffs-hit-sun-chronicle-as-coronavirus-hammers-newspapers/
• Pamplin Media Group is merging all 20 of its papers into regional publications. The Portland Tribune and other papers in the Pamplin Media chain cut reporters’ hours, according to employees, The Oregonian reported. The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington) cut its printed page number, The Oregonian said.
• The Times-Picayune and The Advocate (New Orleans), will furlough around 10 percent of staff and C & G Newspapers has suspended publication of its 19 print papers around Detroit, AFP reported. https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/wires/afp/article-8178607/As-media-layoffs-grow-industry-pleads-urgent-relief.html
• The Dalles Chronicle and Hood River News were going to stop publishing this week, according to sources at the papers, The Oregonian reported. That was staved off when Publisher Chelsea Marr moved to buy the papers from ex-congressman Denny Smith. https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2020/04/oregon-newspapers-stop-printing-cut-jobs-and-hours-amid-coronavirus-crisis.html
• The Duluth News Tribune is shifting on April 6 to a single-section, 12-page paper Mondays through Saturdays. Sunday’s print version of the News Tribune won't change. https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/news/5025577-Duluth-News-Tribune-adjusts-printed-page-count-to-navigate-COVID-19-economy
• Rupert Murdoch’s Australian media group News Corp will cease printing some 60 regional papers, converting them to digital-only, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/news-corp-suspends-print-editions-of-community-newspapers-20200401-p54fxv.html
