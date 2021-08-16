Newsday has launched its online archives, a collection of past issues of its publication from the very first issue on Sept. 3, 1940, through 2009.
When done, the fully digitized and searchable online archives will include all issues through present day on a 30-day delay.
Created in cooperation with Newspapers.com, the archive is available on Newsday’s website at newsday.newspapers.com for a monthly fee.
“Newsday has covered this region for over 80 years. These pages contain historic Long Island stories, including the building of the lunar module by the Island’s own Grumman Aerospace Corp. which landed men on the moon in 1969 and the protests that erupted over the Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant,” said Debby Krenek, Newsday publisher.
“Newspapers.com is honored to work with Newsday on this ambitious project.” said Brent Carter, senior director of Newspapers.com.