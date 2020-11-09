Major media and newspaper companies have released earnings reports for the last quarter.
Reports are online from Gannett, New York Times, Tribune Publishing, and Meredith.
The New York Times report says that for the first time, total digital-only subscription revenue exceeded print subscription revenue, “making digital-only subscriptions not just the central engine of the company’s growth, but on its way to being our largest revenue stream.”
For its part Gannett surpassed 1 million paid digital-only subscribers. “Our third quarter results showed a significant and rapid rebound from the second quarter impact of the COVID pandemic and economic shut down,” said Michael Reed, Gannett chairman and CEO in the report.