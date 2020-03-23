Newspaper industry advocacy and trade organizations have called for “essential business” status for newspapers and other local news publishers as states declare stay-at-home orders that shut most businesses. Numerous states and cities are indeed declaring news operations essential, including California, Connecticut, Miami-Dade County, Massachusetts, Nevada and New York. The News Media Alliance has an updated list here.
The News Media Alliance andAmerica's Newspapers are among the groups calling for the status.
Printing Industries of America released a statement lamenting that Department of Homeland Security guidance identified communications as a critical sector that must remain functioning, but that in the definition of the sector, the department left out printed communication as an essential function. “This is unacceptable!” said the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.