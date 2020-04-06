Newspapers and industry organizations continue to make changes as the COVID-19 crisis goes on.
• Adams Publishing Group papers are moving hourly and salaried workers and executives to a 30-hour workweek. https://twitter.com/cheyennewsguild/status/1242557479763890177/photo/1
• Innumerable weeklies and small operations are making drastic changes. There are too many affected to name, but here’s a sample that reflects current trends: The Del Rio News-Herald (Texas), owned by Southern Newspapers, will start a two-day-a-week printing schedule this week. 22nd Century Media, which published 14 community papers and websites covering suburban Chicago, ceased operations last week, the Chicago Tribune reported. https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-coronavirus-chicago-newspaper-publisher-folds-20200331-dofsnsua2bfb5cthcxpmfrucge-story.html Two weeklies in South Dakota, The Lake Preston Times and The DeSmet News, have stopped publishing, KELO Newstalk reported. The Daily Inter Lake (Kalispell, Montana), owned by Idaho-based Hagadone Corporation, instituted furloughs across multiple departments, Montana Free Press reported. https://billingsgazette.com/coronavirus-chill-hits-montana-newspapers/article_5f9f078a-b1ce-55a8-bac5-ce768c42d5f3.html The weekly St. Louis Metro Evening Whirl will temporarily stop print, the St. Louis Business Journal reported. https://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis/news/2020/04/06/another-st-louis-newspaper-says-it-will-stop-print.html The Vancouver Courier (Canada) will be ceasing publication until further notice, the paper announced. https://www.vancourier.com/news/vancouver-courier-temporarily-ceasing-publication-1.24111463
• The Hartford Business Journal, starting April 6 issue and going at least until June 1, will be digital, with no print issue, the publication announced. https://www.hartfordbusiness.com/article/hbjs-print-issue-goes-digital-until-june-1 The Newtown Bee (Newtown, Connecticut) will also stop print for the time being. https://www.newtownbee.com/04022020/a-special-message-from-our-publisher-a-difficult-decision/
• Four of the top five U.S. airlines have removed their inflight magazines from seatbacks, The Points Guy blog reported. https://thepointsguy.com/news/airline-inflight-magazines-are-being-pulled-will-they-return-after-the-pandemic/
• Vice Media will cut pay for high-level staff, and will no longer match staff 401k contributions and will cease all promotions through July, the Daily Beast reported. https://www.thedailybeast.com/vice-cuts-pay-for-top-earners-halts-401k-matching-and-freezes-promotions-amid-coronavirus
• Maven Media Brands will lay off employees and upper management will get a 30% salary cut, TheStreet reported. Maven titles include Sports Illustrated and The Street.
https://www.thestreet.com/investing/maven-coronavirus-reduce-costs-layoffs
• BuzzFeed is cutting pay for most employees for April and May, The Daily Beast reported. https://www.thedailybeast.com/buzzfeed-slashing-employee-pay-amid-the-coronavirus-crisis?ref=author
• The New York Times Company and Verizon have partnered to offer students and teachers in high schools within the U.S. free digital access to NYTimes.com until July 6. https://www.nytco.com/press/the-new-york-times-company-and-verizon-are-offering-14-million-high-school-students-free-access-to-times-journalism/
