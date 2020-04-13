Newsstand sales were up in March for numerous magazine publishers, the New York Post reported. Sources at Conde Nast, Meredith and Hearst said that shoppers stocking up on supplies were also buying magazines.
“Sales were up across our portfolio from supermarkets, Target and Walmart,” Doug Olson, president of People and In Style parent Meredith Magazines, said. The last week of March saw a pullback on sales, Olson said, but the newsstand sales in the second and third weeks of March meant the overall numbers were strong, he said.
“We’ve seen similar numbers,” said a spokesman for Conde Nast.
Hearst also saw a rise in newsstand sales in mid-March, according to Troy Young, president of Hearst Magazines, the Post reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.