Nielsen and Boston Globe Media Partners are doing a custom and proprietary cross-platform study.
The study will enable the media organization, particularly The Boston Globe, to develop a deeper understanding of its readers and potential subscribers, says a press release on the study.
Nielsen will conduct interviews across a diverse range of ethnicities, ages, gender identities and socio-economic backgrounds and will provide potential strategies for the organization and its advertising partners to develop more engaging content and attract new audiences.
“We are at a transformative moment in the media industry,” said Peggy Byrd, chief marketing officer at Boston Globe Media. “To ensure that we reflect the rich diversity of our city and region, we want to invite our readers and potential readers in by activating stronger relationships with our brands within the communities we serve. By leveraging Nielsen’s data, insights, and its accurate representation of diverse audiences, we’ll develop a deeper understanding of our true market characteristics and will be in an even better position to serve our communities with content that resonates and drives stronger engagement.”