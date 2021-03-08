A number of U.S. House and Senate Democrats sent a letter to Gannett CEO Michael Reed concerning unionization efforts at the Record and NorthJersey.com, Daily Record and NJ Herald
“We write today to express our disappointment that Gannett has refused to voluntarily recognize the supermajority of staff, including reporters, photographers, and producers at the Record and NorthJersey.com, Daily Record and NJ Herald who have formed the Record Guild with the NewsGuild of New York, TNG-CWA Local 31003,” said the letter from 12 Democratic politicians who represent New Jersey.
“In addition, we are concerned to learn that Gannett has engaged in anti-union campaigning and procedural delay tactics designed to exert influence and poison the union election process,” said the letter.
The Hill says it got no immediate response from Gannett on the issue.