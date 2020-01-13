The News Media Alliance put out a statement last week saying the Virginia-based organization is pleased that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has signed on as the latest co-sponsor and highest ranking official on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (S. 1700).
The bill would provide a limited safe harbor for news publishers to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google for better business arrangements.
“Members of Congress are realizing the urgency and importance of this issue, especially for local news publishers. Communities will go unserved and uncovered if the current trajectory continues. News publishers need greater leverage in negotiations with the dominant intermediary platforms that distribute and monetize quality journalism with little return for those who produce it,” said the News Media Alliance statement from President and CEO David Chavern.
Upon hearing the news of McConnell’s co-sponsorship of the bill, House Antitrust Chairman David Cicilline (D-RI), one of the two original co-sponsors of the House bill (H.R. 2054) introduced in April 2019, stated, “I’m glad to see Senator McConnell’s support for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. I look forward to this bill being taken up in both chambers this year and sent to the president’s desk to become law.”
