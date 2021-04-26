The Hazen Star, The Beacon and The Center Republican have been sold to NorDak Publishing. The sale also includes the Dollar Saver shopper.
The Star and Beacon were owned by the Gackle family and BHG News for over 50 years prior to the sale, says a press release from merger firm Grimes, McGovern & Associates.
“My approach to community newspapers is we want to serve the communities,” Kelsey Majeske, the new publisher for the papers, said.
J. Louis Mullen, the new owner of the papers, has similar views. “If you were to pick up any weekly paper across the country, you’d find your hometown paper is one of the best,” Mullen, who is from Buffalo, Wyoming, said. “Local stories, local contributors and strong local business. They make up the heart of your community and the heart of America.”
NorDak Publishing’s other papers in North Dakota include the Ransom County Gazette in Lisbon, the Sargent County Teller in Milnor, the Cass County Reporter in Casselton, the Traill County Tribune in Mayville and the Emmons County Record in Linton.
Mullen also owns four papers in South Dakota: the Prairie Pioneer in Pollock, the Mobridge Tribune in Mobridge, the West River Eagle in Eagle Butte and the Potter County News in Gettysburg.
BHG Inc. continues to own the McLean County Independent, Leader-News and Central McLean News-Journal.