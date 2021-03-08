A bill in the New York State legislature would put the responsibility for end-of-product-life recycling onto product producers, the Long Island Advance reports.
Senate bill 1185A would transfer the expenses of disposal from municipalities to manufacturers, says the paper.
Product packaging, plastic wrappers and bottles and paper products such as brochures, newspapers and magazines would be included in the change, says the paper.
Other extended producer responsibility (EPR) changes are being proposed in other states, Packaging World reports.