The New York Times is retiring the Op-Ed label.
The first Op-Ed page showed up in The New York Times in 1970.
“It was so named because it appeared opposite the editorial page and not (as many still believe) because it would offer views contrary to the paper’s,” writes NYT Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury.
The reason for dropping the name, according to Kingsbury: “In the digital world, in which millions of Times readers absorb the paper’s journalism online, there is no geographical ‘Op-Ed,’ just as there is no geographical ‘Ed’ for Op-Ed to be opposite to. It is a relic of an older age and an older print newspaper design.”
Editorials will still be called editorials, but articles written by outside contributors will be called guest essays, says the Times.