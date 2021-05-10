A number of companies have put out earnings reports.
• “New York Times Subscriber Gains Slow in First Post-Trump Quarter” read a WSJ headline on the NYT’s earnings report.
The publisher added 301,000 digital subscribers for the first quarter, the slowest gain in more than a year, says the NYT. Profits were up, beating Wall Street expectations, the Times says.
• Gannett also released its first-quarter earnings.Same store print advertising revenues dropped 24.9% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year and
same store circulation revenues dropped 12.9%, the report said.
“Gannett, the largest newspaper company in the US, has seen revenues hammered by the pandemic,” said a Poynter head.
• Tribune Publishing released first-quarter results as it looks to a vote to sell the company to Alden Global Capital. May 21 is the date of a shareholder vote on the $633 million Alden deal.
• Lee Enterprises released their quarterly results as well.