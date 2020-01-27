The New York Times’s R&D team has published a proof of concept based on research from its News Provenance Project (NPP), an exploration of possible solutions to what the Times says is the growing spread of misinformation online.
First introduced in 2019, NPP started with the hypothesis that adding context to news photos (such as photographer name, original source, date and location) in the form of metadata might help media consumers make better decisions about the credibility of images they see on social platforms and elsewhere online.
Starting with blockchain technology, the R&D team worked with technologists and designers from IBM’s Garage to build its proof of concept on IBM’s blockchain platform.
The team conducted interviews with daily users of social media, with a mix of political leanings and media preferences, to examine how they view and interpret images they see online.
The proof of concept simulates a social media network, and acting as a research tool, demonstrates what it might look like for publishers to display provenance info on news photos.
In the next phase, the team will shift to execution to show how an “end-to-end solution can help users share trusted news with confidence,” according to the NYT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.