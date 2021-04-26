New York Times employees are getting some extra time off in May, August and November, The Hill reports. Management told employees that they’ll get three “global days off” this year to deal with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues in the country, says The Hill.
“Recognizing how hard the past year has felt, we’re announcing the launch of quarterly Global Days Off for the remaining three quarters of 2021,” the paper said in a memo from Executive Editor Dean Baquet, CEO Meredith Levien and EVP Jacqueline Welch.
“The goal of the Global Day Off is to create a few moments to reset as we have just come through a difficult period that has produced a sense of exhaustion, burnout, and a need for respite for many,” the memo read.
Staff who aren’t able to take those days off will get different days off, said The Hill.