The New York Times plans to hold The New York Times Climate Hub, a 10-day event to be held alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland in November.
The event will take place starting Nov. 2, 2021, at SWG3 Studios, Glasgow, and online.
“The New York Times Climate Hub endeavors to bridge the gap between the COP26 summit and the public, creating a space where business leaders, policymakers, COP26 delegates and the wider community can come together to debate, discuss and discover climate change solutions and how to put them into practice,” says an NYT post on the initiative.