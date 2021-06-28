O’Rourke Media Group has bought the Las Vegas Optic from Paxton Media Group (PMG).
The Las Vegas Optic is one of the 46 newspaper operations PMG recently acquired from Landmark Community Newspapers.
When PMG announced its purchase of Landmark Community Newspapers to the staff of the Optic, the staff was also told that PMG intended to focus on the Landmark newspapers closer to the company’s current geographic footprint in the Southeast and that they were working to find a new owner for the Optic as soon as possible.
Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in New Mexico, represented Paxton Media Group.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“I’m excited to plant a flag in the state of New Mexico with the acquisition of the Optic,” O’Rourke Media Group CEO Jim O’Rourke said.