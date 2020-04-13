• Prescott Newspapers is temporarily stopping publication of The Daily Courier’s (Prescott, Arizona) Saturday and Monday editions. “It breaks my heart, but we are facing a drastic shortfall in resources and advertising — like so many other local businesses,” said Kit Atwell, publisher for The Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review. “We hope to return to publishing the Courier seven days a week as soon as possible.”
• The Wake Weekly (Wake Forest, North Carolina) will publish the print edition of its paper on Thursdays, a day earlier than it had been publishing, starting April 16. The paper will continue to produce regular website material.
• The company behind High Times is temporarily suspending the publication of two print cannabis magazines it owns due to the coronavirus crisis, Marijuana Moment reported.
• Lee Walls, president and CEO of Walls Newspapers and owner of The Bolivar Commercial, has announced that The Bolivar Commercial will stop publication and operations at the end of this month, the paper said.
• Vox has started a reader contribution program.
